SunTrust Banks Cuts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $40.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAG. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 620,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,021. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 98,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

