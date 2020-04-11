Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,197,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $130,000.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

