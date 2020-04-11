Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.67 ($85.66).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

ETR SAX traded down €1.50 ($1.74) on Monday, hitting €56.65 ($65.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.63. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 52-week high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

