Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Insider Buys $33,000.00 in Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) insider Adam J. Shapiro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

Shares of EDI stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

