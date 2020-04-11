Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Insider Buys $33,000.00 in Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) insider Adam J. Shapiro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.
Shares of EDI stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
