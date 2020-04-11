Stipend (SPD) One Day Volume Hits $38.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 108.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 70.2% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $44,595.09 and $38.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.01089244 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00057125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033473 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00274548 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00173237 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007587 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059570 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

