Stifel Nicolaus Trims Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Target Price to $11.00

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSTE. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 119,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.24. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. Analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

