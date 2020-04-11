Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ CUE traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,415. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.25. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.