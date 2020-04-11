Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
NASDAQ CUE traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,415. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.25. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
