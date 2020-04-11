Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 121,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,025. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,894.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $76,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,436,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.