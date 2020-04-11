Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,495. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.07. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $105.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Stepan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

