SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Hits $0.0001

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $24,758.61 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004158 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000813 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001239 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

