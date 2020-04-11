StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $10.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

SRT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 107,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $120.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that StarTek will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

