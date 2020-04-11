Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Tops $133,887.46

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Starbase has a market cap of $133,887.46 and $451.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

