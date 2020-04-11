Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Standex Int’l from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,674. Standex Int’l has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $591.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. Standex Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

