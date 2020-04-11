Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 335 ($4.41).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 243.82 ($3.21).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLA opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total value of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.