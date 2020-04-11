Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives €49.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.00 ($56.98).

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €36.48 ($42.42). The stock had a trading volume of 31,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. The firm has a market cap of $901.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.16.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.