Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.76. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 21,100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

