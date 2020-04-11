Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.62

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.62 and traded as low as $25.06. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 1,479 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

