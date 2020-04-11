Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Receives $6.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONM shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,505. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 66,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

