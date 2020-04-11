Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $443.03

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.03 and traded as high as $465.00. Solid State shares last traded at $457.50, with a volume of 64,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Solid State alerts:

The company has a market cap of $39.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 439.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 525.78.

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35), for a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04). Also, insider Matthew Thomas Richards acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,604.05).

Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.