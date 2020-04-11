Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Citigroup

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $6.25 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 1,224,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

