Six Flags Entertainment’s (SIX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Six Flags Entertainment to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 7,166,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,388. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

