Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 7,166,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 101,284 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

