Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $15.50

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,166,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,388. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after buying an additional 90,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after buying an additional 101,284 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 981,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.