SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE:SITE traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 469,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.