Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Citigroup

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $147.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPG. Cfra decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an in-line rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,095,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,964. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

