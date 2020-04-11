Sidoti Cuts Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target to $29.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price objective trimmed by Sidoti from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

PKOH stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,874. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty bought 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack bought 6,050 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,431.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,050 shares of company stock worth $198,088 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

