ShowHand (HAND) Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 91% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $8,788.67 and $6,036.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 354.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.02683444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

