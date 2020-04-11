Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBRY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 241.15 ($3.17).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 200.20 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 211.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.22. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a one year high of £201.30 ($264.80).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

