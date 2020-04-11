Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Porvair from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.62 million and a PE ratio of 25.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 585.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 796.47 ($10.48).

Porvair (LON:PRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 25.20 ($0.33) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Porvair will post 2260.0001105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other Porvair news, insider Christopher Tyler sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £45,130.80 ($59,367.01). Also, insider Ben Stocks sold 171,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95), for a total value of £1,166,404 ($1,534,338.33).

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

