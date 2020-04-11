Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $417.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.93. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $202.51 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

