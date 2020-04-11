Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.67.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $417.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.93. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $202.51 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
