SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Tops $70,239.21

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $70,239.21 and approximately $79.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.02306943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.22 or 0.03416527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00621384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00781885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00077205 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00530369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.