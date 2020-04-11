Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $555.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $571.00 to $555.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.17.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $492.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.19 and its 200-day moving average is $552.78. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

