SelfSell Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $54,179.11 and approximately $5,419.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

