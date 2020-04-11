Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTTR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 639,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,475. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $292.28 million, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 912.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 256,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

