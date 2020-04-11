Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Citigroup

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut Select Energy Services to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 639,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,475. The company has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 60,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 280,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

