Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.67. Security National Financial shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 47,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Security National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Security National Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.99% of Security National Financial worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

