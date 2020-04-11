Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.67. Security National Financial shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 47,500 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Security National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.40.
Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
