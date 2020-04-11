Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.87

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $11.97. Savaria shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 128,173 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Savaria alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$96.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,882,291.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.