Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on STSA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 45.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.40. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $314.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.77.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

