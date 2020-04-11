Salmat (ASX:SLM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.81. Salmat shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 2,103 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.65.

Salmat Company Profile (ASX:SLM)

Salmat Limited provides marketing services in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Managed Services. The Marketing Solutions segment offers targeted and integrated communication services across various digital and traditional channels.

