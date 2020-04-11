Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

SAPMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Saipem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Saipem stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.24. Saipem has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

