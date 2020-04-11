RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

RPT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,212. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $471.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $17,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

