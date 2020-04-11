RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $77.00 at UBS Group

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RPM International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.38.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,312 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after acquiring an additional 156,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.