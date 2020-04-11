RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $65.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPM. UBS Group lowered their target price on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on RPM International from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,946. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

