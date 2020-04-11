Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.64 ($2.63).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Shares of RBS traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 122.50 ($1.61). 29,344,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.48. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

