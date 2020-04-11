Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 989,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $7,939,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

