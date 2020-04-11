Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Summit Materials to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.54.

Summit Materials stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 1,151,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

