Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $112.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.74. 2,693,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,580. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $420,147,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $58,729,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 734,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,541,000 after purchasing an additional 305,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

