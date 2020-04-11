Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $167.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROK. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

ROK traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.64. 1,240,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

