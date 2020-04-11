Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 7.70 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

In other news, insider Stewart MacDonald acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,664.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

