Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RWA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Robert Walters to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

RWA stock opened at GBX 459 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 421.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 513.13. Robert Walters has a 52-week low of GBX 214 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 676 ($8.89).

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) by GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Walters will post 4518.5973807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

